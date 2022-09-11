Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,547,937 shares.
TGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.21.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
