TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TASK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.70. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TaskUs by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

