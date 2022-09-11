Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $761.04

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.04 ($9.20) and traded as low as GBX 752.99 ($9.10). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 761.20 ($9.20), with a volume of 1,031,117 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.30) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 782.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 761.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,686.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

