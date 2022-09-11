Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Down 2.5%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.40). Approximately 225,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 237,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.71.

Taylor Maritime Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

