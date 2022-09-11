TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.96

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.96 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.60). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.66), with a volume of 13,998 shares trading hands.

TClarke Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £60.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.38.

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

