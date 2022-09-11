TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Tops $13.49 Million

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day.TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

