TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.11

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 271785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after buying an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

