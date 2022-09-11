Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,776,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,124,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

VIZIO Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

