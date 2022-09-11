Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.