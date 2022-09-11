Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.3139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.