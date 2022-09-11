Tellor Price Hits $17.10 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $29.14 million and $13.39 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $17.10 or 0.00079340 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
Tellor is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.
Buying and Selling Tellor
