Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Cap of $50.95 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Telos has a market capitalization of $50.95 million and $3.19 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Telos has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00093165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032036 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.