Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Cap of $50.99 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00094693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

