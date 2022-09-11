Teloscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $398.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $651,154.89 and approximately $398.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00094635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain.”

