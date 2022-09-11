Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.69

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.69 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.61). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,045,051 shares traded.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 585.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.02.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Insider Transactions at Temple Bar Investment Trust

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

In other news, insider Charles Cade purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($126,872.89).

(Get Rating)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.