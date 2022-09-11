Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TEI opened at $5.16 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

