Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:TEI opened at $5.16 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
