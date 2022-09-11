Tenset Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00010705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $431.08 million and approximately $164,136.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

10SET is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,058,278 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.