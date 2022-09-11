Ternoa (CAPS) Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $241,161.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa (CRYPTO:CAPS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The official website for Ternoa is www.ternoa.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

