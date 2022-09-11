Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.46 Billion

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Terra has a market capitalization of $707.88 million and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00025747 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 209.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007867 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00012610 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003025 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012935 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
