Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.27

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 315624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Tesco Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
