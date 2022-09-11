Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.