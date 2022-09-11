Tether Gold (XAUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $421.33 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $421.33 million and approximately $132,206.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for $1,709.07 or 0.07924101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

XAUT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

