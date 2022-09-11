Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $67.67 billion and $47.94 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035690 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.63 or 0.99851332 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036384 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00128063 BTC.
Tether Profile
USDT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,156,782,826 coins and its circulating supply is 67,652,203,603 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
