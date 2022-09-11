Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.91% of Textron worth $785,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $65.89 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.