Tezos Price Tops $1.70 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00007899 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $48.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012690 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012936 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,035,266 coins and its circulating supply is 908,534,660 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

