TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$140.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 1.3 %

TFII stock opened at C$136.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.53. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

About TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total transaction of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$561,492,303.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,803 shares of company stock worth $18,497,799.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.