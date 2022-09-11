Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thales in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

