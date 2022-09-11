The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $563.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.70.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,101 shares of company stock worth $386,892. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Boston Beer by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Boston Beer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

