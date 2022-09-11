The Crypto Prophecies Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $532,835.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $990,842.40 and $532,835.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

TCP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,692,250 coins. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem."

