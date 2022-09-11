The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $77.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.22.

DSGX stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 141,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

