The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.59. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 19,155 shares.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.