The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €20.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Alstom Stock Performance

ALO stock opened at €21.21 ($21.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.64 and its 200 day moving average is €22.59. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a one year high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

