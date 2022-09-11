The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.82 ($54.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.61 and its 200-day moving average is €52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.