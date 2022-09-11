The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €223.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

MTX opened at €170.65 ($174.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is €183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €188.50. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 1 year high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

