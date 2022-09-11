The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €122.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SU opened at €126.06 ($128.63) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is €125.02 and its 200-day moving average is €131.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

