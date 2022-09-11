The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,275,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.21. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,064,222. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

