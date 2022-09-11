The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,774,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 256,374 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,689,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $240.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

