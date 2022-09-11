The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

