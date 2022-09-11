The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,391,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,609,179 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,870,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.