The Transfer Token Market Cap Reaches $5.35 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $796.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000241 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.