The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

