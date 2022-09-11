The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,175,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 964,401 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,899,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

