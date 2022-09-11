The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $2,946,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 122,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,277,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

WMB stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

