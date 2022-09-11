The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

WMB stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

