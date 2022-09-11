THEKEY (TKY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $185,937.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.