THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,937.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars.

