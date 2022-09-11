Theta Fuel Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $311.83 million and $8.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094403 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072471 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032785 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007959 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008920 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000102 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.