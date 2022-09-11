Theta Fuel Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $311.83 million and $8.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032785 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007959 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

