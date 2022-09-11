Thisoption Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 294.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $827,412.70 and approximately $20.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00772132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014733 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019586 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Thisoption Coin Profile
Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com.
