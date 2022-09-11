Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 1,300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McKesson stock opened at $366.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Tobam boosted its position in McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

