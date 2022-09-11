Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Stock Price Up 5%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.60 and last traded at 0.21. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.20.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.32.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.